December 29, 2022

I BELIEVE THAT XANTHAN GUM IS IN A LOT OF THINGS: “Researchers in Japan have linked xanthan gum-based fluid thickener to lower blood sugar after eating, which could help patients with heart disease or Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study. The study, conducted by researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University, found xanthan gum — which is used in several foods including fluid thickeners to prevent choking in patients — helped to increase insulin response, improve fat metabolism and have positive effects on the gut microbiome. . . . The study also found gut microbial composition was also altered after drinking thickened liquid, causing an increase in the numbers of two “good” intestinal bacteria which produce short-chain fatty acids that protect intestinal and pancreatic cell responsible for insulin secretion.”