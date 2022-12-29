December 29, 2022

THE ELECTORATE IS CAPABLE OF LEARNING: Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump.

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group.

In a new Zogby Poll shared with Secrets, just 36.9% of independents approve of Biden, with another 60.7% signaling disapproval, a huge gap for a president considering a reelection bid.

Independent voters in the past have generally fallen in between Republicans and Democrats on key issues, though they have been trending in the direction of the GOP, and Jonathan Zogby’s poll tracks that shift.

Overall, in his survey of independents taken shortly after the November election, there is no good news for Biden.

Currently, Biden remains in the 2024 race with only Trump, despite a long list of problems on his Oval Office desk, including inflation, a potential recession, the historic border crossing crisis, a two-year supply chain disaster, and questions about his mental capabilities.

In a head-to-head matchup with independent voters, Trump just edges Biden, 38%-37%.

But against DeSantis, it’s a blowout with the Florida governor ahead, 43%-34%.