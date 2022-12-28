December 28, 2022

AREA SPINSTER DIVES FOR FAINTING COUCH: WaPo’s Taylor Lorenz Is Bent Out Of Shape Again, You Guys.

The comparisons were happening so frequently that Lorenz felt the need to comment on it, making the entire situation exponentially worse for her and so much more fun for spectators of Twitter wars (a modern bloodsport). Lorenz had to “spend all day dealing [with]” what she felt was an “ongoing misogynistic hate campaign” fostered by fans of Fox News anchor and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson and “Libs Of TikTok.” She shared an update to her Twitter — which I thought had been cancelled — on her big feels.

Apparently all the attention Lorenz was getting was “overwhelming” and she’s having a tough time dealing with the “level or hate [and] threats” she’s been getting. It’s unclear if the hate and threats were as a result of her finding her doppleganger in Raichik, or over the fact she doxxed Raichik back in April 2022, almost destroying her life and career.

The Washington Post published personal information on Raichik that helped people online find her address. While Twitter users were quick to point out the aesthetic similarities between Lorenz and the founder of “Libs of TikTok,” most of the hatred aimed at the social media celebrity and sometimes-journalist stemmed from her treatment of Raichik.