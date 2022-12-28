December 28, 2022

FIRST LIBERTY AND JEFFERSON’S WALL OF SEPARATION: That phrase from Thomas Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptists is among the most often quoted and misunderstood from the founding era.

Fortunately, First Liberty Institute President, CEO and Chief Counsel Kelly Shackelford and his rowdy crew based in Plano, Texas, put together a great animated video that clarifies what Jefferson actually wrote and meant. The video works well for adults and kids, so watch it and share it far and wide.