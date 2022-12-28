December 28, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY, CHAIRMAN XI: Xi regime has entirely disappeared in its zero-COVID U-turn. “In its single-minded pursuit of the “zero Covid” strategy, the Chinese government was omnipresent and omnipotent, using its unlimited resources and unchecked power to control the nation. After having nearly exhausted its resources and the good will of the public, the government has now simply disappeared, just as many Chinese are getting very ill with the virus or dying from it. . . . For a powerful government that likes to brag about its command of the country and has published a four-volume compilation of speeches and articles by its top leader titled ‘Xi Jinping: The Governance of China,’ the absence of direction at a moment of crisis has made the public question the legitimacy and the credibility of the Chinese Communist Party.”