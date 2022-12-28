«
»

December 28, 2022

THE MOST HONEST MAN IN CONGRESS: His name is Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and every word of this impassioned speech on the floor of the House of Representatives is true, especially these – “There are consequences to this”:

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 8:11 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.