December 28, 2022

DEMOCRATS PREACH HATE, INCITE TERROR: Pro-life students threatened with gun violence.

On the morning of December 3, Students for Life Action (SFLA) members were greeted with a note from pro-aboriton activists that read, “We will shoot up your Newman Center with our new AR14 rifles.”

The entire note read, “If our right to abortion in Bellevue is taken away due to the attempt to pass an abortion ban and it gets passed we will shoot up your Newman Center with our new AR14 rifles.”

Students for Life Action was meeting at the Newman Center, located between the University of Nebraska-Omaha & the College of St. Mary, to host a political workshop.