December 27, 2022
MORE LEFTIST VIOLENCE: Eaton man found guilty of felony menacing for driving vehicle through a crowd in 2020.
The crimes took place at a “Back the Blue” rally along Collins St. just west of U.S. 85 in the northern Weld County community of Eaton. About 30 minutes in, Cordova was seen in a red SUV taunting the crowd while driving east along Collins, yelling and flipping off supporters before jumping the curb and driving through the crowd.
Cordova, who has a history of contempt for law enforcement, testified he was a Black Lives Matter supporter and for that reason could not support a rally for law enforcement.
Witnesses during his three-day trial, which was heard by a judge rather than a jury, testified that they believed he was intentionally trying to hit them as they supported law enforcement during a rally.
This is a consequence of widespread vilification of police from popular Democratic Party political and entertainment figures. The left never gets taken to task for its incendiary rhetoric, or for the “stochastic terrorism” it produces.