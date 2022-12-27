December 27, 2022

MORE LEFTIST VIOLENCE: Eaton man found guilty of felony menacing for driving vehicle through a crowd in 2020.

The crimes took place at a “Back the Blue” rally along Collins St. just west of U.S. 85 in the northern Weld County community of Eaton. About 30 minutes in, Cordova was seen in a red SUV taunting the crowd while driving east along Collins, yelling and flipping off supporters before jumping the curb and driving through the crowd.

Cordova, who has a history of contempt for law enforcement, testified he was a Black Lives Matter supporter and for that reason could not support a rally for law enforcement.

Witnesses during his three-day trial, which was heard by a judge rather than a jury, testified that they believed he was intentionally trying to hit them as they supported law enforcement during a rally.