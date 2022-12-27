«
December 27, 2022

THE FILES MIGHT REVEAL IT BUT THE PRESS WON’T: Did the Twitter Files Just Reveal an Impeachable Offense for Biden? “Biden’s directive to quash free speech critical of his policies is sparking calls for impeachment.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:29 am
