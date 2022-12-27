December 27, 2022

HMM: Experiments Show Women Can Sniff Out Single And Married Men. “A study in 2010, for instance, found that single males have higher testosterone levels than partnered males. Not only could this make them more competitive in the dating arena, but the natural scent of their high-testosterone bodies could also signal fitness, viability, and sexual availability to others in an inexplicit way. . . . But there is another explanation, and it’s far less appealing: It’s been suggested that married men have better health and hygiene than single men.”