December 26, 2022

SERVES ‘EM RIGHT: Celebrity-backed woke bail fund has closed after being sued for freeing a serial criminal. “The group posted a $3,000 bond for 24-year-old Rashawn Gaston-Anderson in December 2021. Just six days later, he shot an Asian waiter, Chengyan Wang, eleven times. Gaston-Anderson pleaded guilty and will serve seven to 18 years in prison. Gaston-Anderson was arrested in November 2021 for burglary and theft. After being released on bond, he went into a restaurant and opened fire on Wang, almost killing him. Wang is suing and targeting The Bail Project for paying the bond of a serial criminal.”