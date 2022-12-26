«
December 26, 2022

ICE UNABLE TO ‘LOCATE’ 378K IMMIGRATION DETAINEE RECORDS: Perhaps somebody should check out the digital version of that warehouse at the end of Indiana Jones. This news story is what kept me occupied much of today.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 5:33 pm
