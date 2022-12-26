December 26, 2022
ICE UNABLE TO ‘LOCATE’ 378K IMMIGRATION DETAINEE RECORDS: Perhaps somebody should check out the digital version of that warehouse at the end of Indiana Jones. This news story is what kept me occupied much of today.
ICE UNABLE TO ‘LOCATE’ 378K IMMIGRATION DETAINEE RECORDS: Perhaps somebody should check out the digital version of that warehouse at the end of Indiana Jones. This news story is what kept me occupied much of today.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.