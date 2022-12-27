December 27, 2022

CRISIS BY DESIGN: The EPA’s Latest Regulation Could Devastate The Trucking Industry. “The EPA’s rule, which is more than 80% stricter than the previous regulation, will require large trucks, delivery vans and buses manufactured after 2027 to cut nitrogen dioxide emissions by nearly 50% by 2045, according to an agency press release. The agency’s rule is intended to push truckers to phase out diesel-powered vehicles and use electric vehicles (EV) instead; however, the compliance costs associated with such rules could suffocate an industry that is not ready to transition to EVs, experts told the DCNF.”

Yeah, also the rolling blackouts make it hard to charge your truck.