December 26, 2022

HOW’S THAT “ZERO COVID” STRATEGY WORKING OUT FOR YOU, CHAIRMAN XI? China’s COVID cases overwhelm hospitals. “Jutard-Bourreau, who like Bernstein has been working in China for around a decade, fears that the worst of this wave in Beijing has not arrived yet. Elsewhere in China, medical staff told Reuters that resources are already stretched to the breaking point in some cases, as COVID and sickness levels amongst staff have been particularly high. One nurse based in the western city of Xian said 45 of 51 nurses in her department and all staff in the emergency department have caught the virus in recent weeks.”