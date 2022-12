THEY’RE FREEZING UP IN BUFFALO, STUCK IN THEIR CARS: Buffalo hit by ‘most devastating storm’ in city’s history, governor says.

Hochul sent 50 National Guardsmen yesterday. That number seems . . . insufficient. I hope it’s been expanded.

And, sadly, I’m not down in the Caribbean ‘neath the moon and the stars. But at least I’m not in Buffalo!

Flashback: Snowfalls Are Now Just a Thing of the Past.