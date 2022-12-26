December 26, 2022

SCIENCE! Black physicist canceled for challenging narrative of ‘homophobic’ NASA telescope.

The New York Times reports National Society for Black Physicists President Hakeem Oluseyi (pictured) initially was “sympathetic” to those claim James Webb had overseen homophobic government actions in the State Department during the 1950s’ “Lavender Scare.”

But after doing quite a bit of research, Oluseyi changed his mind.

“I can say conclusively that there is zero evidence that Webb is guilty of the allegations against him,” Oluseyi wrote at Medium.

This did not sit well with one of Webb’s biggest critics, “queer agender” black feminist physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein of the University of New Hampshire. Prescod-Weinstein has been very outspoken about renaming the James Webb Space Telescope and claimed NASA had assigned Oluseyi to “impugn” her concerns and to provide a “shield” for Webb and the agency.