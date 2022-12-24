December 24, 2022

YES. NEXT QUESTION? Can space-based solar power really work? Here are the pros and cons.

When it comes to space-based solar power, “there is no science to solve,” Cash told Space.com. “We have it all worked out pretty much since the 1970s, when NASA with the U.S. Department of Energy conducted a very large-scale study. We’ve proven the physics behind this ever since we first launched a communication satellite into geostationary orbit. You’ve got solar wings, which face the sun. And you have the body of the satellite, either with a parabolic dish or a phased array antenna, which faces the Earth. All the principles are the same; you’re converting solar energy to electricity, converting it to microwaves and beaming it to Earth. The only thing that’s different is the scale of the apertures.”

Andrew Wilson, a researcher at the Advanced Space Concepts Lab at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, who led a study looking into the feasibility of space-based solar power, agrees: “I don’t think there’s technology that needs to be developed as opposed to just advancing through the technology readiness levels,” Wilson told Space.com. “There’s nothing really that needs to be invented.”