December 23, 2022

FROM DAVE FREER. … ER, I MEAN ALIDA LEACROFT: Georgina.

#CommissionEarned



April, 1836: Her missionary parents dead, Georgina Ross comes back to an unfamiliar England that she had left as a child. Alone and impoverished, she seeks shelter with her estranged grandfather, on his estate in rural Hampshire… Except it is not a peaceful refuge. She finds someone has attempted to murder her grandfather. He has suffered a head injury which has affected his memory, and left him unable to identify his attacker. Georgina becomes entangled with not only arson and robbery, but also the second son of the local squire, and a debonair, fashionable cousin she never knew she had. Struggling through uncertainty and present danger, Georgina must find her way, and her love.