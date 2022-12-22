«

December 22, 2022

JEFF GOLDSTEIN: When Gender Theorists Attack: There is coming a profound change in identity affirmation politics. Prepare yourself to beat it off with an unlubed stick.

Related: Dismissed: Detransitioners “too rare” to warrant attention. “Allowing McKinnon to have his team’s work showcased in a thoughtful piece and then the Reuters reporters – to their great credit – actually doing journalism, researching and interviewing both sides, makes for compelling reading. They may not have realized what they published.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:03 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.