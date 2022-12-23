December 23, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: As prices rise, so does food insecurity in US.

Rising prices are causing a new strain on families, some of whom have never before needed help like this.

“Most of them are a little bit desperate because they’re having to pay regular bills,” Richardson said. “If there’s a medical emergency, they’re having to deal with medications and those things, and so they don’t have extra funds for groceries.”

Courtney Allen is a wife and mom of two who had to visit the Mansfield Food Bank for the first time to provide meals for her family.

“It was never a problem before inflation hit,” she said. “You’re at the end of the week. and you’re, like, ‘OK, there’s less food in here than there was a couple of weeks ago.’”