December 22, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Build the wall!

The New Hotness? Arizona Will Dismantle Container Border Wall to Settle DOJ Lawsuit.

From the comments:

This was always a stunt designed to do four things:

1. Show that an effective barrier can be built quickly

2. Demonstrate the deterrence value of a barrier

3. Draw National attention to gaps in our border deliberately left by the Biden WH and d/prog

4. Force the Biden DoJ to go on record to dismantle the barrier and clearly reveal their priorities don’t include security along our border From that perspective it was successful. The most pro border security /anti illegal immigration President we have had since Eisenhower was unable to get a border wall fully built during his term. It’s going to take more than a President, it will take electing a critical mass of folks to Congress who will support border security.

I’m old enough to remember when Democrats at least pretended to be anti-illegal immigration:

● What Changed?! Chuck Schumer 2009 kicks Chuck Schumer 2018 right in his badoobies on illegal immigration (video).

—Twitchy, December 28, 2018.

● “Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to remind Democrats that even former President Barack Obama spoke out against illegal immigration. Trump dug up a 2011 tweet from former President Obama which said: ‘I strongly believe that we should take on, once and for all, the issue of illegal immigration.’ ‘I totally agree!’ Trump wrote, retweeting the former president.”

—The Daily Caller, December 27, 2018.

● Harry Reid in 1993: It’s insane to reward illegal immigrants by giving their children birthright citizenship.

—Hot Air, October 30, 2018.

● Bill Clinton warns of “the large number of illegal aliens” coming into America, and explains his crackdown.

—Instapundit, January 31, 2017.