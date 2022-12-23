December 23, 2022

BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER TO DEMOCRATIC CITY GOVERNMENTS: Risk of death by gun violence is higher for men in some U.S. areas than in wartime. “Young men living in certain high-violence ZIP codes in Chicago and Philadelphia run a greater risk of firearm death than military personnel who served in recent U.S. wars, according to findings published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Young men in Chicago’s most violent ZIP code were more than three times as likely to experience gun-related death compared to soldiers sent to Afghanistan, the researchers found, while those in Philadelphia’s most violent area were nearly twice as likely to be shot to death. In all ZIP codes studied, young men from minority groups overwhelmingly bear the risk of firearm-related death, the findings showed.”

See, this kind of gives away the game, undercutting the usual argument that it’s the availability of guns that’s responsible.

Of course, we’ve known this for years, it’s just been too inconvenient to The Narrative to talk about it.