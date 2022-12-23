December 23, 2022

IMPOSSIBLE, I’VE BEEN TOLD REPEATEDLY THAT HE’S WASHED UP: Don’t be fooled, Trump ‘strong as ever,’ say top pollsters. “John and Jim McLaughlin, who run McLaughlin & Associates, recently released their poll that shows the former president ahead of DeSantis 48%-23%, just as popular as he was on Election Day last month, and leading Biden 48%-45%. . . . What’s different about the McLaughlin poll, John McLaughlin told us, is that it is tougher with the sample it uses. It tries to whittle down its sample to those most likely to vote instead of a bigger vat that may include some who’ve never voted. McLaughlin tries to stay away from anti-Trump bias in many media polls. And finally, it replicates the Democrat-to-Republican percentage of more recent elections.”

Well, stay tuned.