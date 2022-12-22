December 22, 2022

ON BIDEN’S ILLUSORY JOBS CREATION: Remember when Biden claimed to have created more new jobs — 1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 — than previous chief executive of the past four decades?

Well, according to the Philadelphia branch of the Federal Reserve, that number was off just a bit. Okay, actually the Philly Fed claims barely more than 10,000 net new jobs, not 1.1 million, were created from April through June.

And Issues & Insights remarks that “Biden has also discouraged work by paying Americans to stay home. Why bother climbing off the couch and finding a job when doing nothing is just as lucrative if not more so? What Biden’s policies do encourage is dependence on government, the absolute opposite of job creation.”

As usual, the I&I crew is right on the mark and well worth reading.