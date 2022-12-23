December 23, 2022

POLITICS IS DOWNSTREAM FROM CULTURE: John Hinderaker: Money Talks, In Spanish. George Soros is buying up conservative Spanish speaking media. “Some years ago, Glenn Reynolds proposed that the Koch brothers–major funders of conservative politicians and causes at that time–should, instead of supporting politicians, buy up all of the women’s magazines and tilt them to the right. That was a great idea. It would have had a lot more impact than pouring more millions into the coffers of GOP consultants. The Left doesn’t have to buy up newspapers or magazines because it already controls virtually all of them. But give them credit, liberals do understand where real power comes from.”