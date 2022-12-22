December 22, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Expecting Big Democratic Defeats, A Call for Sotomayor and Kagan to Retire Now. “Millhiser has no news of ill health from either Justice (though ‘Sotomayor has diabetes’). His main worry seems to be that the Democrats are going to lose power — and for a long time. But at least they have the Senate and the presidency for these next 2 years. They could slot in 2 reliable liberal Justices — young Justices, 20 years younger than Sotomayor and Kagan. So give them the chance to do it while they can. That’s my paraphrase of Millhiser’s position. Millhiser has a dark view of the Democrats’ chance in 2024.”