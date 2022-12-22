December 22, 2022

IS IT THE SEVENTIES? HAVE WE LEARNED NOTHING FROM THE SEVENTIES? “RETURNING” LANDS TO PEOPLE WHO WILL DESTROY THEM IS STUPID: Alarms Sounding Over British Return of Indian Ocean Islands, Including One with Important U.S. Naval Base.

It is also a stupid 20th century idea. Never has there been a rewind button on history, and conquerors don’t just ‘give back’ lands. If they did where would the chain end? The story of humanity is a story of conquest and colonialism. It’s how civilization spread and grew.