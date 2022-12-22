December 22, 2022
EUGENE VOLOKH: FIRE’s and My Amicus Brief on Connecticut’s “Racial Ridicule” Law.
If we actually punished “racial ridicule” fairly, most of the defendants would be white people putting down other white people for whiteness.
