«
»

December 22, 2022

EUGENE VOLOKH: FIRE’s and My Amicus Brief on Connecticut’s “Racial Ridicule” Law.

If we actually punished “racial ridicule” fairly, most of the defendants would be white people putting down other white people for whiteness.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.