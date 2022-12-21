December 21, 2022

YES, MALES CAN HAVE BABIES: If they are Seahorses (or Sea Dragons) , that is. But that’s actually not the most interesting thing about them, according to Eric Lyons of the Apologetics Press.

They also use a gas bladder to swim vertically, not unlike submarines that change their depth of submersion in a similar manner. That bladder always has exactly the right amount of gas to move as the Seahorse chooses. If the bladder didn’t, the Seahorse would die. Hmmm, what about evolutionary prototyping?