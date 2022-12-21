December 21, 2022

IT CAN BE DONE: Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters is moving to ensure every public school district in the state complies with the law barring shared bathrooms for boys and girls.

Walters’ action follows coverage of a male student beating up two females in a girls bathroom in Edumund, Oklahoma. Edmund is an affluent suburban neighbor just north of Oklahoma City.

Earlier this year, Walters tore into administrators of the Stillwater, Oklahoma, public schools who had allowed mixed-gender bathrooms, according to The Washington Stand’s Ben Johnson:

“You have chosen radicals over your students, ideology over biology, and ‘wokeness’ over safety. Today, I am asking you to work with your fellow board members to make it so that your students only use the bathroom of their God-given natural sex. Biological males should not receive unrestricted access to women’s restrooms, leaving our young girls uncomfortable and afraid to enter them during school.”

Stillwater, by the way, is the home of my undergraduate alma mater, Oklahoma State University. Here’s three cheers for common sense and Ryan Walters, who was appointed by Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt.