December 21, 2022

LAST I CHECKED THE CONSTITUTION HAD THINGS TO SAY ABOUT ACTS OF ATTAINDER:  Even if Garland is foolish enough to indict Trump, he can still run and win.

Also, the left always tells us whom they fear. And boy, do they fear Trump.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
