December 21, 2022
LAST I CHECKED THE CONSTITUTION HAD THINGS TO SAY ABOUT ACTS OF ATTAINDER: Even if Garland is foolish enough to indict Trump, he can still run and win.
Also, the left always tells us whom they fear. And boy, do they fear Trump.
