BECAUSE TRUMP SCARED THEM: Why Did the FBI Want Joe Biden to Become President?

Let’s face it, the deep state has had a pretty sweet deal going. Trump was poking around in everything. This is… oh, yeah, China had a lot of these. This is a eunuch’s revolution, trying to prevent the legitimate ruler from destroying their graft and corruption. And looking at the idiots in this administration “eunuchs” is a pretty good term for them. Intellectual and moral eunuchs if not physical.