BRITAIN’S FOSSIL FUEL RESOURCES GO UNTAPPED, BUT AT LEAST THEY HAVE “WARM BANKS.” British homeowners broken by energy costs turn to “warm banks”. “The problem with it is that it’s not for the homeless. These government-designated refuges are for homeowners, who are at risk of freezing to death in their own homes because they can no longer afford the heating oil, gas and/or electricity to keep them livable. All this during what is shaping up to be a brutal winter.”