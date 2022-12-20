December 20, 2022

THE WAGES OF AWFUL GOVERNMENT: The heartbreak in Uvalde never seems to end. “As if the sight of dozens of fully armed police officers stacked and snugged against the halls of the schoolhouse – peeking safely from around corners, doing nothing as children and teachers called repeatedly for help, cowering as the slaughter goes unanswered – wasn’t enough to engender utter disgust and heartrending sadness. Where damn near every last thing went so horribly, inexcusably, and unnecessarily wrong, and cost so very dearly. . . . Not just a retelling of some of the more gut-wrenching moments of the siege and botched operation, but a detailed analysis of the emergency medical response to the school shooting. Nineteen kiddos and two teachers died, and the emergency services story is another complete and total disaster. . . . Meticulously documented with transcripts, audio, maps and video, the article lays out in detail how emergency responders stumbled from practically the beginning of the siege. The first two ambulances arrived on the scene, but the subsequent influx of law enforcement blocked the streets, as did the vehicles of panicked parents rushing to the school.”