December 20, 2022

UNDER PRESSURE: Watch a Lockheed Martin inflatable space habitat explode. “In early December, engineers at Lockheed Martin Space’s Waterton Canyon facility in Colorado took a test habitat developed using its inflatable technology and put the module through what’s called an ultimate burst pressure test, overpressurizing the test article to the point of exploding. A video of the test shows the pressure building until the habitat bursts violently at 285 per square- inch (psi), or more than six times the max operating pressure.”