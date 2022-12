THE ILLUSTRATION IS OF A CUTE LITTLE GIRL, BUT THE STUDY COVERS “CHILDREN UP TO AGE 19.” Two studies, one finding: Guns injure, kill rising number of children in U.S.

Sorry, but I don’t consider a shot-up 19-year-old gang-banger a “pediatric firearms injury,” and acting otherwise is bad faith, if not actual scientific fraud. By this standard, many of the dead at Normandy were “pediatric firearms injuries.”