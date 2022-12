SO THE GOOD NEWS IS LAW SCHOOLS AREN’T CHURNING OUT AS MANY LAWYERS, I GUESS: ABA Releases Data On Law School Admissions And Tuition: 1L JD Enrollment Fell 11%, Non-JD Enrollment Rose 15%.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com