December 18, 2022
THE WHOLE WORLD IS LISTENING TO YOU: What would you say if you knew every human being on Earth was listening? Fifty-four years ago, Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders had exactly that opportunity.
THE WHOLE WORLD IS LISTENING TO YOU: What would you say if you knew every human being on Earth was listening? Fifty-four years ago, Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders had exactly that opportunity.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.