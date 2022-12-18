«
»

December 18, 2022

THE WHOLE WORLD IS LISTENING TO YOU: What would you say if you knew every human being on Earth was listening? Fifty-four years ago, Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders had exactly that opportunity.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 1:02 pm
