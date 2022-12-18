December 18, 2022

CRISIS BY DESIGN: ‘An Atmosphere of Lawlessness’: Attacks on Churches Nearly Triple in 4 Years, New Report Finds. “A Christian leader has blasted the Biden administration for ‘creating an atmosphere of lawlessness’ by ignoring attacks on churches and houses of worship nationwide, which have nearly tripled over the last four years, according to a startling new report. These assaults ranged from deadly to defacing, covered every region of the country and denominational background, and often sprang from pro-abortion domestic terrorism or other forms of left-wing enmity against biblical morality.”

If the authorities were as afraid of Christian nationalism as they purport to be, they’d be doing a lot more about these attacks.