December 17, 2022

SO MANY ECO-TYPES TURN (OFTEN JUSTIFIED) SELF-HATRED INTO HATRED OF HUMANITY:

“People are awful; these beautiful creatures have a right to thrive in their habitats. Seriously, the planet didn’t need 8 billion people.”

Related: Loving monsters. “The effort to remake the world so that it is safe for predators seems rather odd to me. What sort of person would rather be prey? The sort who lives in upscale neighborhoods, and campaigns against hunting, apparently. I suspect that over the long term this isn’t a viable evolutionary strategy in a world where predators abound.”