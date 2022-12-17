December 17, 2022

STANDING UP AGAINST BIGOTRY: Office For Civil Rights Investigates Judge Judy’s Women-Only Scholarship Program At New York Law School. “Mark Perry, professor emeritus of economics at the Flint campus of the University of Michigan, contacted the OCR to allege that the scholars program is ‘illegal,’ since it is only for women.”

Judge Judy’s response is essentially that she doesn’t care about the law because she wants to help women, and that pointing out illegal discrimination is “petty.”