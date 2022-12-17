«
»

December 17, 2022

ACCOUNTANTS ARE BAD AT WARTIME MATH: “We’ve discussed the West’s almost criminally neglected stockpiles – unready for anything but the most limited or short war – for the better part of two decades. The Russo-Ukrainian War has once again brought it into stark relief.”

Plus: “This is hard, because unlike sexy things displacing water and making shadows on ramps, ammunition and expendables are hidden away in bunkers out of sight … and if your peacetime military and diplomats do their job, will never be used. However, when you need them, the need is existential.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:37 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.