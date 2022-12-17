December 17, 2022

DOES THAT REFLECT BADLY ON THE PHYSICIANS? OR ON THE GUIDELINES? Research shows doctors and their families are less likely to follow guidelines about medicine. “Following established guidelines about prescription drugs would seem to be an obvious course of action, especially for the professionals that do the prescribing. Yet doctors and their family members are less likely than other people to comply with those guidelines, according to a large-scale study co-authored by an MIT economist. . . . The researchers believe the answer is that doctors possess ‘superior information about guidelines’ for prescription drugs—and then deploy that information for themselves.”