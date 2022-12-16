December 16, 2022

FOOTNOTE TO A FOOTNOTE: Professor Glenn pointed out that:

For all their bleating about “our democracy,” America’s ruling class was so eager to shut down Donald Trump’s presidency that they were willing to do root-structural damage to that very democracy to do so, at the cost of destroying tens of millions of Americans’ faith in our institutions’ basic fairness and honesty. On the other hand, it’s now clear that that faith was misplaced.

Well, dig just a bit deeper and you’ll find the “disinformation hunter” industry is loaded with people who distributed…disinformation. Failed publisher Steven Brill (see, Brill’s Content –dead in 3 years– and Contentville — dead in less than 18 months) is trying to cash in on the “disinformation hunting” racket having launched “Newsguard“, which claims that “Newsguard data helps individuals, governments, companies, and organizations fight misinformation and teach media literacy through data integrations and other partnerships.” For a price of course.

But wait for it…wait for it: Newsguard’s “Board of Advisors” include (Ret.) General Michael Hayden, the former Director of the CIA, former Director of the National Security Agency, and former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence. Same clown who signed the notorious letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop “Russian disinformation” and I can find no apology from him.

It gets better. Also on that board of “Advisors” is Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, perhaps the greatest-ever fount of disinformation, wrong information, and unhinged, politically motivated editing by insane children.

Perhaps Brill was thinking the same way FDR was when he made Joseph Kennedy the first Commissioner of the SEC: It takes a thief, I guess.