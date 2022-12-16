December 16, 2022

ELON MUSK, MANAGEMENT GURU? Why the Twitter owner’s ruthless, unsparing style has made him a hero to many bosses in Silicon Valley. “But as I’ve called around to C-suite executives and influential investors in Silicon Valley over the past few weeks, I’ve been surprised by how many are rooting for Mr. Musk — even if they won’t admit to it publicly. Mr. Musk’s defenders point out that Twitter hasn’t collapsed or gone offline despite losing thousands of employees, as some critics predicted it would. They see his harsh management style as a necessary corrective, and they believe he will ultimately be rewarded for cutting costs and laying down the law. . . . Tech elites don’t simply support Mr. Musk because they like him personally or because they agree with his anti-woke political crusades. (Although a number do.). Rather, they view him as the standard-bearer of an emergent worldview they hope catches on more broadly in Silicon Valley.”

It’s basically a worldview in which companies are run by the people who own and manage them, not by some blue-haired twentysomething in HR — “a belief that the people who build and run important tech companies have ceded too much power to the entitled, lazy, overly woke people who work for them and need to start clawing it back.”