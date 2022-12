LUDDITE TEENS: The Only Thing Better Than A Flip Phone Is No Phone At All. “The kids — and the NYT? — seem to find it adventuresome and quirky to go to the park and to read. Those seem like perfectly ordinary things to do, but maybe young people these days are so bonded to living through screens that it’s a huge accomplishment — a breaking free — to put the phone down.”

But other kids are angry. Apparently if you want to put your phone away, that’s “classist.”