December 14, 2022

SURPRISED TO SEE THIS IN THE BBC: Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner. “Senior coroner Nigel Parsley recorded a narrative conclusion at Suffolk Coroner’s Court. He said: ‘Jack Last died of a blood clot to the brain, caused as a direct result of his body’s reaction to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination which he had received on March 30, 2021.’ Speaking after the two-day inquest, the solicitor working on behalf of the family said they would be pursuing a clinical negligence case against the hospitals involved in Mr Last’s care.”