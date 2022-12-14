December 14, 2022

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE OUT THERE, AT THE VERY OUTER LIMITS OF POE’S LAW: they seriously think the take away is to advise the unvaxd to drive more carefully.

And some excerpts to get the full insanity as comments on that thread take the study apart:

This is all nonsense. They don’t even understand the implications of their research. The implications of their research that are most interesting is that most vaccine effectiveness population studies are horse shit

AND this one had me giggling so hard the cats are scared:

This isn’t science. It’s clown world.