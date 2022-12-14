«
»

December 14, 2022

OH, JUST GO AHEAD AND SAY YOU HATE HUMANS:  Anthony Fauci merges COVID & Climate: Infectious diseases ‘largely the result’ of human ‘encroachment on nature’ & ‘often aided by climate changes’ – Published in New England Journal of Medicine.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:32 am
