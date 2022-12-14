December 14, 2022

WHAT I LIKE ABOUT THIS IS HOW ASPIRATIONAL IT IS. YOU CAN BE WHATEVER YOUR ENEMIES CALL YOU! Not white? You can still be a white supremacist.

It was very thrilling as a female who tans and is an immigrant from a Latin country, not to mention rather more traditional as to religion, to find I’d become a White Mormon Male some years back. My husband and sons found it very exciting too. Suddenly, we were one of those edgy counterculture families. Go ahead, annoy a leftist. Only they know what you can become.